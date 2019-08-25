Carbonite (CARB) Holder Pembroke Management LTD Trimmed Position by $341,952; Abbott Labs (ABT) Holder Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Increased Position by $74.09 Million

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 21.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 937,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 5.33M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425.90 million, up from 4.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.93. About 5.93M shares traded or 15.83% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT MAY HAVE INTENDED TO COMMIT SUICIDE; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Stu; 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS; 28/03/2018 – Abbott is taking its partnership with a diabetes care start-up one step further; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves U.S. diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Carbonite Inc (CARB) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 14,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.59 million, down from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Carbonite Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $438.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.67% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $12.64. About 557,157 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE $302.5 – $312.5 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.49, REV VIEW $307.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Rev $75.8M-$77.8M; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Rev $64M; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Charitable Fund Awards Grants to Six STEM Organizations; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.45 to $1.55; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Carbonite Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO

Analysts await Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CARB’s profit will be $12.14M for 9.03 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Carbonite, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CARB shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 31.24 million shares or 5.28% less from 32.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphaone Inv Services Lc reported 86,666 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 1.94M shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 12,895 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp accumulated 14,642 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Scout has 0.09% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 185,338 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & Company has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Moors & Cabot owns 15,400 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 13,368 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 13,732 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advsrs Asset reported 3,439 shares stake. Pnc Ser Grp Incorporated owns 310 shares. Pembroke Limited accumulated 1.19M shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). 17,446 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Mackay Shields Ltd stated it has 31,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 69,575 shares to 514,747 shares, valued at $18.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merit Medical Sys (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 26,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Mngmt holds 0.11% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 3,171 shares. Mcgowan Group Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 2,501 shares. Moreover, Carlson Capital LP has 0.2% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Catalyst Capital Advsr Lc holds 0.67% or 239,000 shares. Moreover, Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda has 0.19% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 6,384 shares. Saturna stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Bender Robert & Associate accumulated 10,451 shares. S&Co holds 279,705 shares or 2.49% of its portfolio. Tiemann Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.85% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 13,973 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,469 shares. Polar Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.79 million shares. Whittier Trust invested 0.76% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams reported 6,769 shares. Plancorp Ltd Com, a Missouri-based fund reported 19,615 shares. Rice Hall James Lc invested in 0.02% or 9,524 shares.