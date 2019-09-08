Carbonite (CARB) Holder Oberweis Asset Management Raised Its Position by $496,800 as Share Value Declined; Quantres Asset Management LTD Upped Holding in Tripadvisor (TRIP) by $790,500

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carbonite Inc. (CARB) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 20,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The institutional investor held 268,154 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65M, up from 247,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $487.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 16.63% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.08. About 3.56M shares traded or 360.91% up from the average. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Rev $75.8M-$77.8M; 30/05/2018 – Carbonite Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Rev $296.9M-$306.9M; 19/03/2018 – Carbonite: Total Purchase Price for Mozy Was $145.8 M in Cash; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180818: Carbonite, Inc.; Dell Technologies Inc; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj Rev $78M-$80M; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Carbonite; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.51 – $1.59; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.59

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) by 203.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 15,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% . The institutional investor held 23,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 7,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.88. About 1.69M shares traded or 11.42% up from the average. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 10/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 12 Days; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 09/04/2018 – The list is based on TripAdvisor customer reviews; 09/04/2018 – Here are the top 10 airlines in the world as ranked by TripAdvisor customers; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor ‘Incrementally Positive’ About 2018 Revenue Prospects; 22/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 24/04/2018 – THAI Smile wins the Grand Prize from TripAdvisor for the second consecutive year, Best Airline in Thailand, Winner of Regional Airline in Asia and Winner of Economy Class Airline in Asia; 31/05/2018 – THE KUNLUN JING AN EARNS 2018 TRIPADVISOR CERTIFICATE OF EXCELLENCE; 28/03/2018 – TripAdvisor: The most affordable times to visit luxury destinations, from the Caribbean to Hawaii

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Cp Of Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 3,800 shares to 2,300 shares, valued at $352,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,400 shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold TRIP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 114.62 million shares or 1.84% less from 116.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.04% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Moreover, Sei Investments has 0.07% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Intl accumulated 54,299 shares. Bridgewater Assocs Ltd Partnership holds 54,578 shares. 45,182 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Raymond James & Associate has 0% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Cibc World Markets Corp holds 0.04% or 98,459 shares in its portfolio. Missouri-based Parkside Savings Bank And has invested 0% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Spark Investment Mngmt Lc holds 0.12% or 50,700 shares. 37 were reported by Howe And Rusling Incorporated. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) or 171,591 shares. Yhb Advsr reported 0.2% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). 17,347 were reported by Fred Alger Mgmt. Amp Cap Investors Limited has 235,678 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams (NYSE:WSM) by 5,500 shares to 20,830 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bridgepoint Education Inc. (NYSE:BPI) by 90,929 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,071 shares, and cut its stake in Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG).

