Carbonite (CARB) Holder Indaba Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding as Share Value Declined; Alpha Windward Has Increased Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stake by $522,474

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 1207.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 8,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 9,125 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $570,000, up from 698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $53.81. About 6.52M shares traded or 8.54% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $65, SAYS CO REMAINS ” MOST ATTRACTIVE LEGACY CARRIER”; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – TALKSPACE PARTNERS WITH DELTA TAU DELTA FRATERNITY TO EXPAND MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES ON CAMPUS; 12/04/2018 – Delta, the nation’s second-largest airline, posts record revenues as it faced strong demand, particularly for trans-Atlantic routes; 26/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – DAL TO TAKE `FRESH LOOK’ AT FUEL PRICES, `RESPOND ACCORDINGLY’; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL CAPACITY UP 4%; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SEES BOSTON AIRPORT RESTART ON WEDNESDAY; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS ~360 FLIGHTS CANCELLED AT NEW YORK HUBS; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM: Delta Will Retain Its 49% Stake in Virgin Atlantic

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Carbonite Inc (CARB) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 197,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The hedge fund held 878,366 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.87M, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Carbonite Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $521.03M market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.26. About 286,486 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP REVENUE $296.9 – $306.9 MLN; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.51 – $1.59; 06/03/2018 Carbonite Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 13; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Charitable Fund Awards Grants to Six STEM Organizations; 17/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj Rev $78M-$80M; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Rev $75.8M-$77.8M; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.59

Analysts await Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CARB’s profit will be $11.95 million for 10.90 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Carbonite, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77M and $517.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Retail Value Inc by 241,598 shares to 908,108 shares, valued at $31.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 293,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA).

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $155.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3,508 shares to 71 shares, valued at $12,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) by 16,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 384 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).