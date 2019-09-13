Carbon Black Inc. (CBLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

This is a contrast between Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Black Inc. 17 8.41 N/A -3.53 0.00 Workiva Inc. 53 7.49 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Carbon Black Inc. and Workiva Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1% Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Carbon Black Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Workiva Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Carbon Black Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Workiva Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Carbon Black Inc. and Workiva Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Black Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Workiva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$21.5 is Carbon Black Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -17.34%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.8% of Carbon Black Inc. shares and 67.2% of Workiva Inc. shares. Carbon Black Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 6.9% of Workiva Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carbon Black Inc. -0.43% 9.41% 37.14% 22.43% -8.95% 38.67% Workiva Inc. -2.9% -2.23% 9.61% 45.58% 128.59% 60.18%

For the past year Carbon Black Inc. has weaker performance than Workiva Inc.

Summary

Workiva Inc. beats Carbon Black Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.