Carbon Black Inc. (CBLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Both Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Black Inc. 15 6.04 N/A -3.53 0.00 SPS Commerce Inc. 101 7.16 N/A 1.54 67.19

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Carbon Black Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1% SPS Commerce Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 7.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Carbon Black Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor SPS Commerce Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is 4.8. SPS Commerce Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Carbon Black Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Carbon Black Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Black Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Carbon Black Inc.’s upside potential is 0.59% at a $18.67 average target price. Competitively SPS Commerce Inc. has an average target price of $115, with potential upside of 12.29%. The results provided earlier shows that SPS Commerce Inc. appears more favorable than Carbon Black Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Carbon Black Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 64.8% and 96.7% respectively. About 3% of Carbon Black Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of SPS Commerce Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carbon Black Inc. 2.97% 38.46% 16.81% 14.65% -23.92% 34.13% SPS Commerce Inc. -0.64% 0.23% -2.39% 7.6% 49.12% 25.93%

For the past year Carbon Black Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than SPS Commerce Inc.

Summary

SPS Commerce Inc. beats Carbon Black Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.