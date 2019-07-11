Carbon Black Inc. (CBLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

We are comparing Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Black Inc. 15 5.78 N/A -3.53 0.00 Shopify Inc. 220 31.23 N/A -0.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Carbon Black Inc. and Shopify Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Carbon Black Inc. and Shopify Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1% Shopify Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -3.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Carbon Black Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Shopify Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.6 and its Quick Ratio is 12.6. Shopify Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Carbon Black Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Carbon Black Inc. and Shopify Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Black Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Shopify Inc. 1 5 11 2.65

The upside potential is 5.24% for Carbon Black Inc. with consensus price target of $18.67. Competitively Shopify Inc. has a consensus price target of $309.28, with potential downside of -3.05%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Carbon Black Inc. seems more appealing than Shopify Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 64.8% of Carbon Black Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 77.4% of Shopify Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3% of Carbon Black Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.43% of Shopify Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carbon Black Inc. 2.97% 38.46% 16.81% 14.65% -23.92% 34.13% Shopify Inc. 1.01% 21.16% 53.56% 87.48% 85.19% 90.8%

For the past year Carbon Black Inc. was less bullish than Shopify Inc.

Summary

Shopify Inc. beats Carbon Black Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.