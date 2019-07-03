Carbon Black Inc. (CBLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)

We will be comparing the differences between Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) and Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Black Inc. 15 5.47 N/A -3.53 0.00 Cheetah Mobile Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 1.54 3.82

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Carbon Black Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Carbon Black Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1% Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Carbon Black Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cheetah Mobile Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Cheetah Mobile Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Carbon Black Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Carbon Black Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Black Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Cheetah Mobile Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Carbon Black Inc. has a consensus target price of $18.67, and a 11.20% upside potential. On the other hand, Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s potential upside is 57.18% and its average target price is $5.8. Based on the data given earlier, Cheetah Mobile Inc. is looking more favorable than Carbon Black Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 64.8% of Carbon Black Inc. shares and 22.7% of Cheetah Mobile Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3% of Carbon Black Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.14% of Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carbon Black Inc. 2.97% 38.46% 16.81% 14.65% -23.92% 34.13% Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0% -5.93% -16.86% -35.21% -51.45% -3.93%

For the past year Carbon Black Inc. had bullish trend while Cheetah Mobile Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cheetah Mobile Inc. beats Carbon Black Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.