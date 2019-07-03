Carbon Black Inc. (CBLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Black Inc. 15 5.64 N/A -3.53 0.00 Box Inc. 20 4.05 N/A -0.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights Carbon Black Inc. and Box Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Carbon Black Inc. and Box Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1% Box Inc. 0.00% -388% -23.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Carbon Black Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Box Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Carbon Black Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Box Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Carbon Black Inc. and Box Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Black Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Box Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

Carbon Black Inc. has an average target price of $18.67, and a 7.73% upside potential. Box Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.11 average target price and a 42.75% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Box Inc. is looking more favorable than Carbon Black Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Carbon Black Inc. and Box Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 64.8% and 67.8%. Insiders owned roughly 3% of Carbon Black Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.8% of Box Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carbon Black Inc. 2.97% 38.46% 16.81% 14.65% -23.92% 34.13% Box Inc. -2.93% -0.91% -19.12% 5.68% -28% 15.76%

For the past year Carbon Black Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Box Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Box Inc. beats Carbon Black Inc.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.