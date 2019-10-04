Carbon Black Inc. (CBLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)

We will be contrasting the differences between Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) and Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Black Inc. 25 -1.47 56.81M -3.53 0.00 Aurora Mobile Limited 4 0.00 19.66M -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Black Inc. 224,279,510.46% -126.4% -60.1% Aurora Mobile Limited 525,823,103.05% -52.9% -12.7%

Liquidity

Carbon Black Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Aurora Mobile Limited’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and has 4.9 Quick Ratio. Aurora Mobile Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Carbon Black Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Carbon Black Inc. and Aurora Mobile Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Black Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aurora Mobile Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Carbon Black Inc. is $21.5, with potential downside of -17.24%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Carbon Black Inc. and Aurora Mobile Limited are owned by institutional investors at 71.8% and 13.9% respectively. Insiders owned 2.6% of Carbon Black Inc. shares. Competitively, Aurora Mobile Limited has 33.75% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carbon Black Inc. -0.43% 9.41% 37.14% 22.43% -8.95% 38.67% Aurora Mobile Limited -3.27% 8.35% -33.5% -31.18% -33.5% -24.22%

For the past year Carbon Black Inc. had bullish trend while Aurora Mobile Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Aurora Mobile Limited beats Carbon Black Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.