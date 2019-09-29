Carbon Black Inc. (CBLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Black Inc. 25 -1.47 56.81M -3.53 0.00 Arco Platform Limited 47 26.91 13.87M -0.48 0.00

Demonstrates Carbon Black Inc. and Arco Platform Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Black Inc. 226,334,661.35% -126.4% -60.1% Arco Platform Limited 29,261,603.38% -10.3% -8.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Carbon Black Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Arco Platform Limited is 11.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.7. Arco Platform Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Carbon Black Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Carbon Black Inc. and Arco Platform Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Black Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arco Platform Limited 0 1 1 2.50

Carbon Black Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -17.21% and an $21.5 consensus target price. Competitively Arco Platform Limited has a consensus target price of $52, with potential upside of 7.93%. The information presented earlier suggests that Arco Platform Limited looks more robust than Carbon Black Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.8% of Carbon Black Inc. shares and 0% of Arco Platform Limited shares. 2.6% are Carbon Black Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.44% of Arco Platform Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carbon Black Inc. -0.43% 9.41% 37.14% 22.43% -8.95% 38.67% Arco Platform Limited -1.91% 0.5% 40.17% 75.16% 0% 99.55%

For the past year Carbon Black Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Arco Platform Limited.

Summary

Arco Platform Limited beats on 8 of the 12 factors Carbon Black Inc.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.