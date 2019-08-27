Carbon Black, Inc. (CBLK) Reaches $26.14 52-Week High; Nomad Foods Limited Ordinary Shares (NOMD) Shorts Decreased By 23.09%

The stock of Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) hit a new 52-week high and has $28.49 target or 9.00% above today’s $26.14 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.94B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. If the $28.49 price target is reached, the company will be worth $174.69 million more. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.14. About 252,041 shares traded. Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) has declined 8.95% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBLK News: 23/05/2018 – Carbon Black’s Colleen Grounds and Melanie Holterhoff Named to CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 28/05/2018 – THAI CARBON BLACK PCL TCB.BK – FY PROFIT FROM CONT OPS 2,282 MLN BAHT VS 2,293 MLN BAHT; 23/05/2018 – Carbon Black’s Colleen Grounds and Melanie Holterhoff Named to CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 28/05/2018 – THAI CARBON BLACK PCL TCB.BK – FY SALES 7,324 MLN BAHT VS 5,040 MLN BAHT; 30/05/2018 – Exabeam Announces Strategic Integration with Carbon Black; 23/05/2018 Symantec’s Woes Could Be Carbon Black’s Blessing as Ratings Loom

Nomad Foods Limited Ordinary Shares (NYSE:NOMD) had a decrease of 23.09% in short interest. NOMD’s SI was 665,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 23.09% from 864,800 shares previously. With 966,400 avg volume, 1 days are for Nomad Foods Limited Ordinary Shares (NYSE:NOMD)’s short sellers to cover NOMD’s short positions. The SI to Nomad Foods Limited Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.43%. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.48. About 67,198 shares traded. Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) has risen 18.14% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.14% the S&P500. Some Historical NOMD News: 22/03/2018 NOMAD FOODS 4Q ADJ. EPS EU0.27, EST. EU0.25; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Buys New 2.1% Position in Nomad Foods; 10/05/2018 – Nomad Foods 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR103M; 10/04/2018 – Nomad Foods at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/05/2018 – Nomad Foods 1Q Rev EUR539.2M; 22/03/2018 – NOMAD FOODS LTD – INITIATES 2018 GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EBITDA OF EUR 350 TO EUR 360 MLN AND ADJUSTED EPS OF EUR 1.08 TO EUR 1.13; 22/03/2018 – NOMAD FOODS LTD – SEES FULL YEAR ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AT A LOW-SINGLE DIGITS PERCENTAGE RATE; 29/05/2018 – Nomad Foods at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 12; 10/05/2018 – Nomad Foods 1Q Net EUR62.4M; 22/03/2018 – NOMAD FOODS LTD – QTRLY REPORTED EPS OF EUR 0.16; ADJUSTED EPS EUR 0.27

More notable recent Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nomad Foods: A Silent Compounder Through Bolt-On Acquisitions – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Announces 20M Public Offering of Ordinary Shares – StreetInsider.com” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nomad Foods: Reaffirming Bullish Stance With A Slightly Conservative Price Target – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 07, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Nomad Foods Limited Ordinary Shares (NYSE:NOMD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Nomad Foods Limited Ordinary Shares has $2500 highest and $2400 lowest target. $24.50’s average target is 19.63% above currents $20.48 stock price. Nomad Foods Limited Ordinary Shares had 3 analyst reports since May 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, and Norway. The company has market cap of $3.98 billion. The companyÂ’s frozen food products include fish, vegetables, poultry products, and ready meals. It has a 20.33 P/E ratio. It sells its products directly or through distribution arrangements to supermarkets and large food retail chains under the Birdseye, Findus, and Iglo brands.