Carbon Black Inc. (CBLK) and Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) Comparing side by side

Both Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) and Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Black Inc. 17 8.47 N/A -3.53 0.00 Telaria Inc. 7 7.05 N/A -0.16 0.00

Demonstrates Carbon Black Inc. and Telaria Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1% Telaria Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -4.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Carbon Black Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Telaria Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Telaria Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Carbon Black Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Carbon Black Inc. and Telaria Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Black Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Telaria Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Carbon Black Inc. is $21.5, with potential downside of -17.62%. On the other hand, Telaria Inc.’s potential downside is -9.82% and its average price target is $9. Based on the data delivered earlier, Telaria Inc. is looking more favorable than Carbon Black Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.8% of Carbon Black Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.4% of Telaria Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of Carbon Black Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.8% of Telaria Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carbon Black Inc. -0.43% 9.41% 37.14% 22.43% -8.95% 38.67% Telaria Inc. 6.16% 7.71% 12.66% 155.52% 121.92% 196.7%

For the past year Carbon Black Inc. has weaker performance than Telaria Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Telaria Inc. beats Carbon Black Inc.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Telaria, Inc. provides online video advertising services for buyers and sellers of video advertisements in the United States. The companyÂ’s technology optimizes performance of video ad campaigns across various screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs; analyzes video content; detects viewer and system attributes; and leverages its repository of stored and integrated third-party data. It also provides Tremor Video DSP, a customizable user interface that allows buyers to manage the execution of campaigns on a programmatic basis; and Tremor Video SSP, which offers tools to manage supply hierarchies and demand tiers, and real-time reports that allows sellers to monitor bidding activity on their inventory. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.