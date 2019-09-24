Carbon Black Inc. (CBLK) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Comparing side by side

Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Black Inc. 18 8.39 N/A -3.53 0.00 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 7 0.78 N/A -6.27 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Carbon Black Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0.00% -93.4% -28.6%

Liquidity

Carbon Black Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Synchronoss Technologies Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Carbon Black Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Carbon Black Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Black Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -17.18% for Carbon Black Inc. with average target price of $21.5. Synchronoss Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13 average target price and a 122.60% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Synchronoss Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than Carbon Black Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.8% of Carbon Black Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.6% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Carbon Black Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carbon Black Inc. -0.43% 9.41% 37.14% 22.43% -8.95% 38.67% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 2.93% 1.89% 49.26% 12.67% 99.26% 31.76%

For the past year Carbon Black Inc. was more bullish than Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Summary

Carbon Black Inc. beats Synchronoss Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.