Carbon Black Inc. (CBLK) and Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Contrasting side by side

Since Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) and Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Black Inc. 16 8.34 N/A -3.53 0.00 Smith Micro Software Inc. 3 6.15 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Carbon Black Inc. and Smith Micro Software Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1% Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -12.4%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Carbon Black Inc. and Smith Micro Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Black Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Smith Micro Software Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Carbon Black Inc. has a -17.47% downside potential and an average target price of $21.5. Smith Micro Software Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average target price and a -21.38% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Carbon Black Inc. looks more robust than Smith Micro Software Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Carbon Black Inc. and Smith Micro Software Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.8% and 9.6%. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of Carbon Black Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 15.7% of Smith Micro Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carbon Black Inc. -0.43% 9.41% 37.14% 22.43% -8.95% 38.67% Smith Micro Software Inc. 78.27% 92.6% 106.55% 229.12% 141.53% 232.78%

For the past year Carbon Black Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Smith Micro Software Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Smith Micro Software Inc. beats Carbon Black Inc.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.