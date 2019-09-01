Carbon Black Inc. (CBLK) and MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Comparison side by side

Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) and MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Black Inc. 17 8.47 N/A -3.53 0.00 MongoDB Inc. 140 26.38 N/A -1.95 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Carbon Black Inc. and MongoDB Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1% MongoDB Inc. 0.00% -44.9% -14.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Carbon Black Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, MongoDB Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. MongoDB Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Carbon Black Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Carbon Black Inc. and MongoDB Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Black Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MongoDB Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$21.5 is Carbon Black Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -17.62%. Meanwhile, MongoDB Inc.’s consensus target price is $155.8, while its potential upside is 2.29%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that MongoDB Inc. seems more appealing than Carbon Black Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Carbon Black Inc. and MongoDB Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.8% and 90.3%. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of Carbon Black Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of MongoDB Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carbon Black Inc. -0.43% 9.41% 37.14% 22.43% -8.95% 38.67% MongoDB Inc. -8.2% -3.01% 7.18% 62.4% 158.1% 71.03%

For the past year Carbon Black Inc. has weaker performance than MongoDB Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors MongoDB Inc. beats Carbon Black Inc.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. The company also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.