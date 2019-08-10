Carbon Black Inc. (CBLK) and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Contrasting side by side

Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Black Inc. 16 6.97 N/A -3.53 0.00 Dropbox Inc. 23 5.05 N/A -0.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Carbon Black Inc. and Dropbox Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Carbon Black Inc. and Dropbox Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1% Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Carbon Black Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Dropbox Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Carbon Black Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dropbox Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Carbon Black Inc. and Dropbox Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Black Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Dropbox Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

$19.33 is Carbon Black Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -11.25%. On the other hand, Dropbox Inc.’s potential upside is 35.38% and its average target price is $25.33. The information presented earlier suggests that Dropbox Inc. looks more robust than Carbon Black Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Carbon Black Inc. and Dropbox Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.8% and 61.4%. Carbon Black Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.6%. Competitively, Dropbox Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carbon Black Inc. -0.43% 9.41% 37.14% 22.43% -8.95% 38.67% Dropbox Inc. -4.54% -5.8% -1.42% -1.55% -15.16% 15.32%

For the past year Carbon Black Inc. was more bullish than Dropbox Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Dropbox Inc. beats Carbon Black Inc.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.