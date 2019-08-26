Carbon Black Inc. (CBLK) and Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Contrasting side by side

Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) and Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Black Inc. 16 8.34 N/A -3.53 0.00 Cheetah Mobile Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 1.54 2.12

Demonstrates Carbon Black Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1% Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Carbon Black Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Cheetah Mobile Inc. is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.3. Cheetah Mobile Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Carbon Black Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Carbon Black Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Black Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cheetah Mobile Inc. 2 0 0 1.00

Carbon Black Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -17.47% and an $21.5 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Cheetah Mobile Inc. is $4.35, which is potential 11.54% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Cheetah Mobile Inc. appears more favorable than Carbon Black Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.8% of Carbon Black Inc. shares and 16.4% of Cheetah Mobile Inc. shares. About 2.6% of Carbon Black Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.14% of Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carbon Black Inc. -0.43% 9.41% 37.14% 22.43% -8.95% 38.67% Cheetah Mobile Inc. -1.81% -9.44% -47.42% -50.53% -60.24% -46.64%

For the past year Carbon Black Inc. had bullish trend while Cheetah Mobile Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cheetah Mobile Inc. beats Carbon Black Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.