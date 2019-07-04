Carbon Black, Inc. (CBLK) Analysts See $-0.24 EPS; First Trust Advisors LP Lifted Its Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Stake

Analysts expect Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) to report $-0.24 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 44.19% from last quarter’s $-0.43 EPS. After having $-0.28 EPS previously, Carbon Black, Inc.’s analysts see -14.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.22% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $17.33. About 594,768 shares traded. Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) has declined 23.92% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CBLK News: 28/05/2018 – THAI CARBON BLACK PCL TCB.BK – FY SALES 7,324 MLN BAHT VS 5,040 MLN BAHT; 23/05/2018 – Carbon Black’s Colleen Grounds and Melanie Holterhoff Named to CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 23/05/2018 Symantec’s Woes Could Be Carbon Black’s Blessing as Ratings Loom; 30/05/2018 – Exabeam Announces Strategic Integration with Carbon Black; 23/05/2018 – Carbon Black’s Colleen Grounds and Melanie Holterhoff Named to CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 28/05/2018 – THAI CARBON BLACK PCL TCB.BK – FY PROFIT FROM CONT OPS 2,282 MLN BAHT VS 2,293 MLN BAHT

First Trust Advisors Lp increased Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) stake by 36.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Trust Advisors Lp acquired 20,554 shares as Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH)’s stock rose 7.06%. The First Trust Advisors Lp holds 76,326 shares with $1.39 million value, up from 55,772 last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc now has $2.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $21.36. About 125,380 shares traded. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has declined 9.68% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 11/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Appoints Award-winning Fund Manager and Cybersecurity Pioneer as Advisor; 08/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity to Launch Early Warning System for a New Form of Cyber Attack; 01/05/2018 – HilltopSecurities Appoints New Chief Information Officer; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $103.4 MLN VS $92.1 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Ranks No. 25 on Forbes List for 100 Best Banks; 06/03/2018 Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Partners with BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hilltop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTH); 03/05/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Announces DTC Eligibility

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased Granite Constr Inc (NYSE:GVA) stake by 43,906 shares to 97,871 valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tegna Inc stake by 37,049 shares and now owns 188,711 shares. Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold HTH shares while 43 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 50.98 million shares or 0.71% more from 50.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,305 were reported by Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Company. Trexquant Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Regions Corporation accumulated 67 shares. Financial Advisers Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 80,837 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 71,091 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 55,726 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Northern Tru reported 0% stake. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 850,166 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 101,391 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement reported 183,761 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Creative Planning holds 0% or 30,816 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 9,793 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us Incorporated reported 130,761 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 18,866 shares in its portfolio.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. The Company’s security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. It currently has negative earnings. The company's solutions enable clients to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach.

