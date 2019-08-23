Carbon Black (CBLK) Was Downgraded by William Blair to “Market Perform”; Shorts at SEMAFO ORDINARY SHARES (SEMFF) Raised By 83.93%

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) was lowered by analysts at William Blair from a “Outperform” rating to a “Market Perform” rating in analysts note revealed to investors on Friday, 23 August.

SEMAFO INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SEMFF) had an increase of 83.93% in short interest. SEMFF’s SI was 517,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 83.93% from 281,200 shares previously. With 65,700 avg volume, 8 days are for SEMAFO INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SEMFF)’s short sellers to cover SEMFF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.0321 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6789. About 24,980 shares traded or 12.99% up from the average. SEMAFO Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEMFF) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

SEMAFO Inc., a mining company, engages in the exploration and production of gold properties in West Africa. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. The firm operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the satellite deposits of Siou and Fofina. It has a 30.66 P/E ratio. It also engages in the construction of the Natougou Project.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.80 billion. The Company’s security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. It currently has negative earnings. The company's solutions enable clients to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach.

Among 2 analysts covering Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Carbon Black has $2300 highest and $20 lowest target. $21.50’s average target is -12.24% below currents $24.5 stock price. Carbon Black had 3 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $2300 target in Friday, August 2 report.

