CARBO Ceramics Inc. (CRR)’s Financial Results Comparing With TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) and TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CARBO Ceramics Inc. 2 0.25 N/A -2.69 0.00 TETRA Technologies Inc. 2 0.19 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CARBO Ceramics Inc. and TETRA Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CARBO Ceramics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TETRA Technologies Inc. 0.00% -11% -1.3%

Volatility & Risk

CARBO Ceramics Inc. has a 1.74 beta, while its volatility is 74.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, TETRA Technologies Inc.’s beta is 1.78 which is 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

CARBO Ceramics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, TETRA Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. CARBO Ceramics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TETRA Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CARBO Ceramics Inc. and TETRA Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74% and 80.5%. About 3.3% of CARBO Ceramics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of TETRA Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CARBO Ceramics Inc. 26.73% 2.4% -49% -70.37% -86.6% -63.22% TETRA Technologies Inc. -3.11% -8.24% -32.17% -28.77% -63.21% -7.14%

For the past year CARBO Ceramics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than TETRA Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors CARBO Ceramics Inc. beats TETRA Technologies Inc.

CARBO Ceramics Inc., a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas and industrial markets worldwide. The company provides engineered solutions in its Design, Build, and Optimize the Frac technology businesses, delivering value to E&P operators by increasing well production and estimated ultimate recovery. It produces ceramic proppant; provides fracture simulation software; has proprietary technology that provides fracture diagnostics and production assurance; and offers consulting services for fracture design and completion optimization. The company also provides a range of technology solutions for spill prevention and containment. It sells its products and services to operators of oil and natural gas wells and to oilfield service companies for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells. In addition, the company provides high-performance industrial ceramic media products that are engineered to increase process efficiency, improve end-product quality, and reduce operating costs. It sells its products and services to industrial companies that work in manufacturing and mineral processing. CARBO Ceramics Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression, and Offshore. The Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This division also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products; and provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. The Production Testing division provides frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, as well as in various basins in South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. The Compression division provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage operating in onshore producing regions of the United States, as well as in Mexico, Canada, and Argentina. The Offshore division offers downhole and subsea services, such as well plugging and abandonment, and workover services; decommissioning and construction services through heavy lift barges and various cutting technologies; and conventional and saturation diving services. TETRA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.