CARBO Ceramics Inc. (CRR)’s Financial Results Comparing With National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

We will be contrasting the differences between CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) and National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CARBO Ceramics Inc. 2 0.25 N/A -2.69 0.00 National Oilwell Varco Inc. 24 0.86 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CARBO Ceramics Inc. and National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CARBO Ceramics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% National Oilwell Varco Inc. 0.00% -0.3% -0.2%

Volatility and Risk

CARBO Ceramics Inc.’s 1.74 beta indicates that its volatility is 74.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CARBO Ceramics Inc. are 3.2 and 1.8. Competitively, National Oilwell Varco Inc. has 3.3 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CARBO Ceramics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for CARBO Ceramics Inc. and National Oilwell Varco Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CARBO Ceramics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 National Oilwell Varco Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

National Oilwell Varco Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29.5 consensus price target and a 53.89% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 74% of CARBO Ceramics Inc. shares and 96.9% of National Oilwell Varco Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.3% of CARBO Ceramics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of National Oilwell Varco Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CARBO Ceramics Inc. 26.73% 2.4% -49% -70.37% -86.6% -63.22% National Oilwell Varco Inc. 8.13% 7.15% -4.41% -20.31% -50.48% -7.32%

For the past year National Oilwell Varco Inc. has weaker performance than CARBO Ceramics Inc.

Summary

National Oilwell Varco Inc. beats CARBO Ceramics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

CARBO Ceramics Inc., a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas and industrial markets worldwide. The company provides engineered solutions in its Design, Build, and Optimize the Frac technology businesses, delivering value to E&P operators by increasing well production and estimated ultimate recovery. It produces ceramic proppant; provides fracture simulation software; has proprietary technology that provides fracture diagnostics and production assurance; and offers consulting services for fracture design and completion optimization. The company also provides a range of technology solutions for spill prevention and containment. It sells its products and services to operators of oil and natural gas wells and to oilfield service companies for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells. In addition, the company provides high-performance industrial ceramic media products that are engineered to increase process efficiency, improve end-product quality, and reduce operating costs. It sells its products and services to industrial companies that work in manufacturing and mineral processing. CARBO Ceramics Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells equipment and components used in oil and gas drilling, completion, and production operations; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment offers land rigs; offshore drilling equipment packages; and drilling rig components. This segment provides substructures, derricks, and masts; cranes; pipe lifting, racking, rotating, and assembly systems; fluid transfer technologies, such as mud pumps; pressure control equipment; power transmission systems; and rig instrumentation and control systems. The Rig Aftermarket segment offers spare parts; and repair and rental services, as well as technical support, field and first well support, field engineering, and customer training services. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells various equipment and technologies. This segment also provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, drilling fluids, power generation equipment, drill and wired pipes, instruments, measuring and monitoring equipment, downhole and fishing tools, hole openers, and drill bits, as well as drilling optimization and automation, tubular inspection, repair and coating, rope access inspection, and instrumentation services. The Completion and Production Solutions segment offers pressure pumping trucks, blenders, sanders, hydration units, injection units, flowlines, manifolds, and wellheads; well intervention tools; onshore production, including composite pipes, surface transfer and progressive cavity pumps, reciprocating pumps, pressure vessels, and artificial lift systems; and offshore production comprising floating production systems, and subsea production technologies. The company was founded in 1862 and is based in Houston, Texas.