CARBO Ceramics Inc. (CRR) and Cypress Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Contrasting side by side

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services businesses, CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) and Cypress Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CARBO Ceramics Inc. 2 0.27 N/A -2.69 0.00 Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 7 0.24 N/A 0.55 14.13

In table 1 we can see CARBO Ceramics Inc. and Cypress Energy Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CARBO Ceramics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 27.8% 5.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.74 beta means CARBO Ceramics Inc.’s volatility is 74.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Cypress Energy Partners L.P.’s 1.51 beta is the reason why it is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CARBO Ceramics Inc. are 3.2 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Cypress Energy Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. CARBO Ceramics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cypress Energy Partners L.P.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 74% of CARBO Ceramics Inc. shares and 1.6% of Cypress Energy Partners L.P. shares. Insiders owned 3.3% of CARBO Ceramics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.9% of Cypress Energy Partners L.P. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CARBO Ceramics Inc. 26.73% 2.4% -49% -70.37% -86.6% -63.22% Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 0.92% 4.62% 7.19% -0.65% 0.7% 37.01%

For the past year CARBO Ceramics Inc. has -63.22% weaker performance while Cypress Energy Partners L.P. has 37.01% stronger performance.

Summary

Cypress Energy Partners L.P. beats CARBO Ceramics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

CARBO Ceramics Inc., a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas and industrial markets worldwide. The company provides engineered solutions in its Design, Build, and Optimize the Frac technology businesses, delivering value to E&P operators by increasing well production and estimated ultimate recovery. It produces ceramic proppant; provides fracture simulation software; has proprietary technology that provides fracture diagnostics and production assurance; and offers consulting services for fracture design and completion optimization. The company also provides a range of technology solutions for spill prevention and containment. It sells its products and services to operators of oil and natural gas wells and to oilfield service companies for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells. In addition, the company provides high-performance industrial ceramic media products that are engineered to increase process efficiency, improve end-product quality, and reduce operating costs. It sells its products and services to industrial companies that work in manufacturing and mineral processing. CARBO Ceramics Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.