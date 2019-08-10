CARBO Ceramics Inc. (CRR) and Cypress Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Comparing side by side

CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) and Cypress Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CARBO Ceramics Inc. 3 0.19 N/A -2.69 0.00 Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 7 0.24 N/A 0.55 14.13

Table 1 highlights CARBO Ceramics Inc. and Cypress Energy Partners L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CARBO Ceramics Inc. and Cypress Energy Partners L.P.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CARBO Ceramics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 27.8% 5.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.74 beta means CARBO Ceramics Inc.’s volatility is 74.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Cypress Energy Partners L.P. has beta of 1.51 which is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CARBO Ceramics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cypress Energy Partners L.P. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. CARBO Ceramics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cypress Energy Partners L.P.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CARBO Ceramics Inc. and Cypress Energy Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 74% and 1.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.3% of CARBO Ceramics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.9% are Cypress Energy Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CARBO Ceramics Inc. 26.73% 2.4% -49% -70.37% -86.6% -63.22% Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 0.92% 4.62% 7.19% -0.65% 0.7% 37.01%

For the past year CARBO Ceramics Inc. has -63.22% weaker performance while Cypress Energy Partners L.P. has 37.01% stronger performance.

Summary

Cypress Energy Partners L.P. beats CARBO Ceramics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

CARBO Ceramics Inc., a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas and industrial markets worldwide. The company provides engineered solutions in its Design, Build, and Optimize the Frac technology businesses, delivering value to E&P operators by increasing well production and estimated ultimate recovery. It produces ceramic proppant; provides fracture simulation software; has proprietary technology that provides fracture diagnostics and production assurance; and offers consulting services for fracture design and completion optimization. The company also provides a range of technology solutions for spill prevention and containment. It sells its products and services to operators of oil and natural gas wells and to oilfield service companies for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells. In addition, the company provides high-performance industrial ceramic media products that are engineered to increase process efficiency, improve end-product quality, and reduce operating costs. It sells its products and services to industrial companies that work in manufacturing and mineral processing. CARBO Ceramics Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.