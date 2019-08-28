CARBO Ceramics Inc. (CRR) and Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) and Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CARBO Ceramics Inc. 2 0.25 N/A -2.69 0.00 Core Laboratories N.V. 57 2.52 N/A 2.02 24.81

Table 1 demonstrates CARBO Ceramics Inc. and Core Laboratories N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CARBO Ceramics Inc. and Core Laboratories N.V.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CARBO Ceramics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Core Laboratories N.V. 0.00% 48.9% 11.7%

Risk & Volatility

CARBO Ceramics Inc.’s 1.74 beta indicates that its volatility is 74.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Core Laboratories N.V.’s 89.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.89 beta.

Liquidity

3.2 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CARBO Ceramics Inc. Its rival Core Laboratories N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.4 respectively. CARBO Ceramics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Core Laboratories N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for CARBO Ceramics Inc. and Core Laboratories N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CARBO Ceramics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Core Laboratories N.V. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average target price of Core Laboratories N.V. is $66.5, which is potential 68.74% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 74% of CARBO Ceramics Inc. shares and 0% of Core Laboratories N.V. shares. Insiders held 3.3% of CARBO Ceramics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Core Laboratories N.V. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CARBO Ceramics Inc. 26.73% 2.4% -49% -70.37% -86.6% -63.22% Core Laboratories N.V. -8.62% -5.12% -16.41% -26.45% -54.78% -15.91%

For the past year CARBO Ceramics Inc. was more bearish than Core Laboratories N.V.

Summary

Core Laboratories N.V. beats CARBO Ceramics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

CARBO Ceramics Inc., a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas and industrial markets worldwide. The company provides engineered solutions in its Design, Build, and Optimize the Frac technology businesses, delivering value to E&P operators by increasing well production and estimated ultimate recovery. It produces ceramic proppant; provides fracture simulation software; has proprietary technology that provides fracture diagnostics and production assurance; and offers consulting services for fracture design and completion optimization. The company also provides a range of technology solutions for spill prevention and containment. It sells its products and services to operators of oil and natural gas wells and to oilfield service companies for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells. In addition, the company provides high-performance industrial ceramic media products that are engineered to increase process efficiency, improve end-product quality, and reduce operating costs. It sells its products and services to industrial companies that work in manufacturing and mineral processing. CARBO Ceramics Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement, and Reservoir Management. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples. This segment offers analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products to the oil and gas industry. The Production Enhancement segment includes services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. This segment offers integrated services to evaluate the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to enhance the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. The Reservoir Management segment combines and integrates information from reservoir description, as well as provides production enhancement services to increase the production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clientÂ’s reservoirs. The company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. Core Laboratories N.V. was founded in 1936 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.