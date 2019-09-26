Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)

Since Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 21 43.51 N/A -2.10 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 7 0.88 N/A -2.53 0.00

Demonstrates Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Tocagen Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor Tocagen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Tocagen Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Tocagen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Cara Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $33.5, and a 77.72% upside potential. Tocagen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.33 consensus target price and a 553.98% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Tocagen Inc. is looking more favorable than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Tocagen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.6% and 36.1% respectively. About 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Tocagen Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 84.15% stronger performance while Tocagen Inc. has -35.2% weaker performance.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Tocagen Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.