Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA)’s Financial Results Comparing With SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 21 53.78 N/A -2.10 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cara Therapeutics Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cara Therapeutics Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8%

Volatility and Risk

Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.19 beta, while its volatility is 119.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s beta is 1.3 which is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.4 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cara Therapeutics Inc. Its rival SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Cara Therapeutics Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cara Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $33.5, and a 43.78% upside potential. On the other hand, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s potential upside is 3,221.03% and its average target price is $4.5. The results provided earlier shows that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. appears more favorable than Cara Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has 2.04% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 84.15% stronger performance while SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has -86.18% weaker performance.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.