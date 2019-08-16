Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 20 53.31 N/A -2.10 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Volatility and Risk

Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.19 beta, while its volatility is 119.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.66 beta which makes it 166.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.7 Current Ratio and a 9.7 Quick Ratio. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 21.40% for Cara Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $28.14. On the other hand, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 232.14% and its average target price is $37. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares and 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 84.15% stronger performance while Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.81% weaker performance.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cara Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.