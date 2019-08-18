Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)

Both Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 20 53.70 N/A -2.10 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 8 248.31 N/A -7.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4%

Volatility & Risk

Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.19 and its 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Neuralstem Inc.’s 94.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.94 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cara Therapeutics Inc. is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.4. The Current Ratio of rival Neuralstem Inc. is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. Neuralstem Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 20.51% at a $28.14 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Neuralstem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 84.15% stronger performance while Neuralstem Inc. has -64.87% weaker performance.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.