Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Both Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 42.10M -2.10 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 3 0.00 15.52M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 185,871,964.68% -67.3% -44.4% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 451,964,238.91% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Cara Therapeutics Inc. is $33.5, with potential upside of 87.15%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares. 2.8% are Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 84.15% stronger performance while Mereo BioPharma Group plc has -60% weaker performance.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.