Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

We will be contrasting the differences between Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 42.10M -2.10 0.00 Incyte Corporation 80 0.65 181.62M 1.17 72.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Incyte Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Incyte Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 183,442,265.80% -67.3% -44.4% Incyte Corporation 226,458,852.87% 13.4% 9.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.19 beta indicates that Cara Therapeutics Inc. is 119.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Incyte Corporation’s 9.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

3.4 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cara Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Incyte Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Incyte Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Incyte Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Incyte Corporation 0 5 3 2.38

Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a 79.72% upside potential and an average price target of $33.5. Meanwhile, Incyte Corporation’s consensus price target is $91.13, while its potential upside is 25.14%. The results provided earlier shows that Cara Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Incyte Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.7% of Incyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Incyte Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15% Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Incyte Corporation.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats Cara Therapeutics Inc. on 10 of the 13 factors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.