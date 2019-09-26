Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

This is a contrast between Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 21 46.23 N/A -2.10 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.58 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.19 and its 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Heat Biologics Inc. has a 1.83 beta which is 83.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, Heat Biologics Inc. which has a 5.7 Current Ratio and a 5.7 Quick Ratio. Heat Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $33.5, and a 67.25% upside potential. Heat Biologics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 average price target and a 1,438.46% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Heat Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.6% and 10.9% respectively. 2.8% are Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.