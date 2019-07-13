Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Both Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 18 54.72 N/A -2.10 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 156.75 N/A -2.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3.4 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cara Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 6.59% and an $25.88 consensus target price. Competitively Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a consensus target price of $18.5, with potential upside of 66.37%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Gritstone Oncology Inc. seems more appealing than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.7% and 57.9% respectively. 2.7% are Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -2.2% -3.76% 11.84% -4.88% 47.79% 43.92% Gritstone Oncology Inc. -1.87% -19.94% -8.15% -53.22% 0% -28.54%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Gritstone Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.