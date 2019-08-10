Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)

Since Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 19 58.14 N/A -2.10 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 49.88 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.19 beta indicates that Cara Therapeutics Inc. is 119.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.57 beta.

Liquidity

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. which has a 9 Current Ratio and a 9 Quick Ratio. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $28.14, while its potential upside is 20.41%. Meanwhile, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average target price is $16.75, while its potential upside is 502.52%. The data provided earlier shows that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. appears more favorable than Cara Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares and 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. 2.8% are Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 84.15% stronger performance while Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -33.43% weaker performance.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.