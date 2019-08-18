Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA)’s Financial Results Comparing With DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 20 53.70 N/A -2.10 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cara Therapeutics Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6%

Risk and Volatility

Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.19 and its 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.87 beta.

Liquidity

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Cara Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cara Therapeutics Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 20.51% at a $28.14 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cara Therapeutics Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.6% and 17.5%. About 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.