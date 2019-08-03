Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Both Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 19 58.41 N/A -2.10 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 34 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

Demonstrates Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor Cortexyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.9 and its Quick Ratio is 15.9. Cortexyme Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 24.35% for Cara Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $28.14.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Cortexyme Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.