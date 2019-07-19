Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 19 56.43 N/A -2.10 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 11.92 N/A -0.46 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Cerus Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.63 shows that Cara Therapeutics Inc. is 163.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cerus Corporation’s 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cara Therapeutics Inc. is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.4. The Current Ratio of rival Cerus Corporation is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. Cara Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Cara Therapeutics Inc. is $26.86, with potential upside of 6.00%. Meanwhile, Cerus Corporation’s consensus target price is $9, while its potential upside is 60.43%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Cerus Corporation is looking more favorable than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Cerus Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.7% and 68.9%. About 2.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Cerus Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -2.2% -3.76% 11.84% -4.88% 47.79% 43.92% Cerus Corporation -3.49% -11.8% -13.73% -3.49% -15.96% 9.07%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cerus Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats Cerus Corporation.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.