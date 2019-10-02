Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

We will be contrasting the differences between Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 42.10M -2.10 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 32.86M -0.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 185,871,964.68% -67.3% -44.4% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 5,650,902,837.49% -80.6% -8.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.19 shows that Cara Therapeutics Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.02 beta and it is 102.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4. Competitively, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has 3 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 87.15% and an $33.5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 84.15% stronger performance while Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has -23.88% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.