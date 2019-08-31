Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

As Biotechnology companies, Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 20 52.41 N/A -2.10 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 126 4.98 N/A 5.49 20.63

In table 1 we can see Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5%

Risk and Volatility

Cara Therapeutics Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.65 beta is the reason why it is 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4 and 3.6 respectively. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 24.45% for Cara Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $29.17. On the other hand, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 66.24% and its consensus target price is $167.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.8% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.