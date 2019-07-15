Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA) Reaches $24.98 52-Week High; Primerica (PRI)’s Sentiment Is 0.84

Primerica Inc (PRI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 93 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 111 sold and trimmed stakes in Primerica Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 37.55 million shares, down from 40.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Primerica Inc in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 87 Increased: 60 New Position: 33.

Analysts await Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.60 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Cara Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $299,800 activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider CHALMERS DEREK T sold $299,800.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Among 6 analysts covering Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company has market cap of $992.80 million. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V.

Analysts await Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. PRI’s profit will be $90.61 million for 14.40 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Primerica, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.99% EPS growth.

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc holds 7.73% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. for 1.26 million shares. Quantum Capital Management Llc Nj owns 243,594 shares or 7.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc has 2.51% invested in the company for 3.27 million shares. The New York-based Walthausen & Co. Llc has invested 2.15% in the stock. Prospector Partners Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 102,990 shares.

Primerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $5.22 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It has a 15.98 P/E ratio. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.