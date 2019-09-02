Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Comparing side by side

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 20 52.41 N/A -2.10 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 95 2.37 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cara Therapeutics Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Volatility & Risk

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.19 beta indicates that its volatility is 119.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. United Therapeutics Corporation’s 1.04 beta is the reason why it is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cara Therapeutics Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, United Therapeutics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. United Therapeutics Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Cara Therapeutics Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 24.45% at a $29.17 average price target. Meanwhile, United Therapeutics Corporation’s average price target is $136.83, while its potential upside is 65.73%. Based on the results given earlier, United Therapeutics Corporation is looking more favorable than Cara Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are United Therapeutics Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 84.15% stronger performance while United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors United Therapeutics Corporation beats Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.