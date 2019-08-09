Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Contrasting side by side

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 19 58.82 N/A -2.10 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 38 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

Demonstrates Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cara Therapeutics Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.2 while its Quick Ratio is 11.2. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$28.14 is Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 19.04%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 8% are Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.