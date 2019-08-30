Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Contrasting side by side

Both Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 20 52.41 N/A -2.10 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 547.32 N/A -1.79 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cara Therapeutics Inc. is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.4. The Current Ratio of rival Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.3. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 24.45% at a $29.17 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.8% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% are Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.