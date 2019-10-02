Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 42.10M -2.10 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 11 -0.02 30.91M -2.61 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 185,871,964.68% -67.3% -44.4% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 280,744,777.48% -245.2% -37.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.19 beta indicates that Cara Therapeutics Inc. is 119.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.69 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Cara Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 87.15% and an $33.5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.8% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 84.15% stronger performance while Puma Biotechnology Inc. has -52.58% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.