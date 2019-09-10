Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 21 51.55 N/A -2.10 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 29.99% for Cara Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $29.17. Competitively the consensus target price of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is $12, which is potential 453.00% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Cara Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares and 31.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 84.15% stronger performance while Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has -15.7% weaker performance.

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.