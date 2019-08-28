Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Contrasting side by side

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 20 51.98 N/A -2.10 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.34 N/A -4.33 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.19 beta indicates that Cara Therapeutics Inc. is 119.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s 169.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.69 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cara Therapeutics Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Cara Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a 29.53% upside potential and an average price target of $29.17. Competitively the consensus price target of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is $20.5, which is potential 754.17% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.3% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% are Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.