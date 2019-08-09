Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Comparison side by side

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 19 55.61 N/A -2.10 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Volatility and Risk

Cara Therapeutics Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.19. Competitively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s 105.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.05 beta.

Liquidity

3.4 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cara Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 17.05% at a $28.14 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.6% and 2.5%. Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 84.15% stronger performance while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has -25.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.