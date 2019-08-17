Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 20 53.70 N/A -2.10 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 9.09 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7%

Liquidity

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, Novan Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Cara Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novan Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 20.51% at a $28.14 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.6% and 5.5%. Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.4% of Novan Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Novan Inc.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats Novan Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.