Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 20 52.89 N/A -2.10 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 55 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Volatility and Risk

Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.19 and its 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.51 beta which makes it 51.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. which has a 14.5 Current Ratio and a 14.5 Quick Ratio. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $28.14, and a 22.35% upside potential. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $82.67 consensus price target and a 70.07% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.6% and 99.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.