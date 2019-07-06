Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Contrasting side by side

Both Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 18 48.94 N/A -2.10 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 8 16.91 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -128% -58.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.63 beta means Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 163.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s beta is 0.56 which is 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.1. Dynavax Technologies Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 18.66% at a $25.88 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s consensus target price is $27, while its potential upside is 576.69%. The information presented earlier suggests that Dynavax Technologies Corporation looks more robust than Cara Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.6% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1% are Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -2.2% -3.76% 11.84% -4.88% 47.79% 43.92% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 1.53% -2.07% -37.33% -45.16% -66.77% -27.54%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Dynavax Technologies Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.