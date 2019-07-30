Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Comparing side by side

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 19 50.95 N/A -2.10 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 9 20.25 N/A -1.95 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 163.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.63 beta. Competitively, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s 101.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.01 beta.

Liquidity

3.4 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cara Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Cytokinetics Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. Cytokinetics Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

$26.86 is Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 17.40%. Competitively Cytokinetics Incorporated has an average target price of $15, with potential upside of 23.25%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cytokinetics Incorporated looks more robust than Cara Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares and 76.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -2.2% -3.76% 11.84% -4.88% 47.79% 43.92% Cytokinetics Incorporated 19.46% 25.8% 40.53% 50% 14.22% 68.99%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Summary

Cytokinetics Incorporated beats Cara Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.